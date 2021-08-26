Donegal poet among winners in national poetry competition

A Donegal poet has been named among the winners of the 2021 Trócaire-Poetry Ireland poetry competition.

The Trócaire and Poetry Ireland annual competition, which this year had the theme ‘Pathways to Peace’, uses the arts to raise awareness about global justice, ecological and equality issues.

Mary Turley McGrath from Letterkenny was named a runner-up in the Adult Published Category with her poem ‘Omar’s Song’.

Mary has published four collections of poetry, the most recent is After Image (Arlen House, 2020).

Her poems have appeared in many anthologies including The Strokestown Anthology, Reading the Future, Future Perfect, and The Shop Anthology. Her work has also been published in Poetry Ireland Review, The Irish Times, Cyphers, and Crannóg.

Mary was the winner of the Trócaire/Poetry Ireland Competition in 2014; also the inaugural Francis Ledwidge Poetry Award, and was shortlisted at Listowel Writers’ Week and Cúirt.

Mary holds an M. Phil in Creative Writing from Trinity College Dublin. She is a member of the Poetry Ireland Writers in Schools Scheme and is working on a new collection, and a biography.

Jane O’Hanlon from Poetry Ireland said: “With winners from nine counties again this year, we’d like to thank everyone who entered and to those who helped and encouraged them.

“This has been a difficult year, particularly for schools which had to close again for part of the year.

“We really appreciate everyone - teachers, parents and young writers - for their continued interest and support for the Trócaire Poetry Ireland Poetry Competition.

“The adult categories this year feature Mary Turley-McGrath - a previous winner in 2014 - and the quality of the poetry is, again, superb.”

As a physical awards ceremony is not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions, Trócaire and Poetry Ireland will celebrate the winners of the competition with a streamed video event, while a booklet of the winning poems is due to be published in 2022.

The event will be streamed on Poetry Ireland’s YouTube channel on Culture Night (Friday, September 17) at 6pm.

Trócaire-Poetry Ireland award winners:

Adult Published Category – Winner: ‘As We Were Leaving’- Attracta Fahy. Runners-up: ‘Omar’s Song’- Mary Turley-McGrath; ‘Toll Road’- Jean O’Brien.

Adult Unpublished Category – Winner: ‘The Table’ - Sinéad Griffin. Runners-up:

‘Féileacán’ - Gormfhlaith Ní Shíocháin Ní Bheoláin; ‘The Winding Path’- Caroline Bracken.

Primary Junior Category – Winner: ‘Every little helps’ - Preksha Utekar.

Primary Senior Category – Winner: ‘Journey to Peace’- Liam York. Runners-up: ‘Peace on the Horizon’ - Hannah Murphy.

Post-Primary Junior Category – Winner: ‘Forgiving the past’ - Naomi Wall. Runner-up: ‘Running’ - Cara Maguire.

Post-Primary Senior Category – Winner: ‘Hold me, my friend’ - Essie Toyo Wuddah. Runners-up: ‘Under Construction’ - Sarah Fitzgerald; ‘Living for Light’ – Varshika Mecheri; ‘I mbróga no mbochta’ – Aedamar O’Callaghan.