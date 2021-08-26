100% mica redress campaign taking legal challenges

Some mica-affected houses in Inishowen will not survive another bad winter, according to 100% redress campaigner, Paddy Diver.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Mr Diver said the mental health and well-being of mica-affected homeowners was being negatively impacted by uncertainty around the progress of the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme.

The Working Group was set up by Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien, following the high-profile 100% Redress rally in Dublin on June 15. Its final report is scheduled for completion on September 15 and Mr Diver said he expected the Government's response by September 30.

The Carndonagh man also said senior counsel had now been engaged to take legal cases against the State, Donegal County Council and the suppliers of defective concrete products, regarding the mica issue.

Mr Diver said: “We cannot afford for the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme deadlines to slip. I have no intention of going to Dublin on a protest in November or December, in the middle of the wind and rain and hail and sleet and snow, in the dark early mornings and early dark evenings.

“I expect, and I think everyone affected by mica expects, Ministers Darragh O'Brien and Charlie McConalogue to attend the last few meetings of the Working Group and whenever its proposals are put to the Government, hopefully on September 15, or shortly after, the Government is ready to have its response to us, about 100% redress, within a couple of weeks.

“People cannot wait for an answer six months down the line. Six months down the line would mean March 2022. We cannot wait that long for an answer.

“People cannot be expected to wait until after Christmas for an answer. We need to make sure the local minister steps up and the Government has a quick and satisfactory response.

“People's mental health is being negatively impacted already. We cannot go through another bad winter, some houses just will not survive another bad winter.”

The 100% redress group, the Mica Action Group and the homeowner representatives on the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme are also meeting this week to discuss mounting a legal challenge regarding the mica issue.

A preliminary meeting with a senior barrister took place in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Sunday.

According to Mr Diver, the “high-profile” barrister has previous experience with the pyrite issue and dealing with the Government.

He said: “This individual has taken on major cases all over the world and he is examining the possibility of taking cases against the State, Donegal County Council and suppliers of defective concrete products, over the mica issue.

“He knows how big the mica issue is. He knows everything about it. He has watched all of the videos produced by the 100% Redress group. We also had a geologist and engineers speaking at the meeting, so he is under no illusions about the extent of the problem.

“We cannot take a Class Action because there is no such thing as a Class Action in Ireland. However, there are six different sets of circumstances around which a case could be taken, with maybe 1,000 people contesting each case. We will go to Europe if necessary.

“I just want to let people know we are at the early stages of the legal route but we will be looking for people to get involved in the future. I would like to acknowledge the people behind the 100% Redress campaign who helped set up Sunday's meeting: Sean Hegarty, Barry Kearney, Simon Barr and Adrian Sheridan.”

Mr Diver said the meeting had gone well.

Turning to the role of financial institutions in the mica “catastrophe”, Mr Diver referred to the letter which the group was asking mica-affected homeowners to send to their banks.

“We are not and never would ask people to stop paying their mortgages. The letters are actually asking the banks questions.

“For example, the Government introduced the Defective Blocks Scheme in June 2020 and homeowners the banks and mortgage companies had set up dedicated mica or pyrite departments within their organisations.

“The letter is asking if the banks have adhered to this instruction from the Housing Minister and if not, why not?

“I would encourage mica-affected homeowners to send the letter to their mortgage providers.” Mr Diver said.