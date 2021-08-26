The town and village enhancement scheme is announced and five Donegal towns and villages are on the list

Five towns and villages across the county have been chosen to benefit from a national initiative of €7m to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts across the country.

The five towns and villages are Castlefinn, Laghey, Burnfoot, Falcarragh and Milford.

The official announcement was made this morning, Thursday.

Over one hundred towns and villages across the island of Ireland are set to benefit under the initiative.

Announcing the 124 towns and villages Minister Humphreys said: “This unique initiative is about making our rural towns and villages more attractive and welcoming places for locals and visitors alike.

“Whether it’s painting buildings in vibrant colours, upgrading shop fronts or installing canopies or street furniture – this fund will provide a welcome boost to rural communities the length and breadth of the country.

“We all know that even the most modest of improvements to our buildings and streetscapes can make a huge difference. And so over the coming weeks, local authorities will work closely with businesses and property owners to give our towns and villages the facelift they deserve.”

This is what #OurRuralFuture is all about - giving our towns and villages the investment they need to become more attractive places to live, work and visit. https://t.co/sBcwCYzQbP — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) August 23, 2021



The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative is a key part of ‘Our Rural Future’ and is designed to make our rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit.

Under the scheme, property owners will be provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Jack Murray welcomed the announcement saying, “...this is a new scheme, run for the first time in the county. Working with the businesses and communities in Donegal this programme will improve the appearance of our towns and villages and support local communities in the hard work they do for their community. I’m looking forward to seeing the results of this programme, promoting regeneration and supporting businesses.”

The types of projects which maybe supported include:

• strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours

• commissioning of murals in towns and villages

• upgrade or restoration of historic / traditional shopfronts

• provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes

• illumination and lighting of architectural features

• installation of canopies and street furniture

• decluttering of streetscapes with removal of unnecessary signs / wires

The Director of Community Development and Planning Services with Donegal County Council, Liam Ward, said: “This initiative is part of a suite of programmes through Town & Village, where we are working with communities and business across the County improving the visual amenity and appearance of our towns and villages, building capacity and supporting local business. These programmes work particularly well in the County given the scale and size of many of our settlements and we are very much looking forward to seeing the results on the ground.’

Closing date

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is 2pm on Tuesday, September 7.

For further information about what type of projects will be taken into consideration, please go to Further details of the programme can be found at the following link: https://www.donegalcoco.ie