26/08/2021

Kilmacrennan lady takes to the airwaves to say she has a pet eagle in her kitchen

Kilmacrennan lady takes to the airwaves to say she has a pet eagle in her kitchen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Kilmacrennan-based lady has rang Highland Radio this morning to tell Greg Hughes that a baby eagle had made its way into her kitchen. 

She told the presenter that when she was speaking to the producer earlier, the bird, switched on the electric kettle with its tail. 

"I have a pet eagle here in the kitchen. He is sitting up here beside the Holy picture. He is hopping around the kitchen," Monica told Greg. 

She said that the eagle was content and had just eaten a few digestive biscuits. Monica was out in the garden and she thought the eagle was going to land on her head so she went to the kitchen. The baby eagle followed her in. The eagle has slept and is content. 

Greg asked anyone with any information or advice to call the show on 074 91 25000. 

