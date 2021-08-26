Concern over Covid rates prompts postponement of parish council election

The worrying rise in Covid-19 cases in South West Donegal has forced the postponement of the Parish Council election in Kilcar.
The election was due to be held tomorrow Friday, having been postponed last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
However, a rise in the number of cases in the area has meant that election plans are on hold again.
The Parish Council election will now take place on Friday, October 15 (restrictions permitting).
Nominations will remain open until this weekend.
Everyone nominated will be contacted to ascertain their interest in standing as a candidate and serving on the Parish Council if elected.
Nomination boxes are available in Áislann Chill Chartha, Centra Supermarket, Kilcar; Doherty’s and Byrne’s Supermarkets and the Butcher Shop, Carrick and in O’Donnell’s Shop, Meenaneary.
Nominations may also be emailed to: kilcarsecretary@gmail.com
