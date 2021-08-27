Missing man, Frankie McMenamin
An appeal has been issued for people in Inishowen, possibly Buncrana in particular, to keep a look out for Frankie McMenamin, from Derry.
His family are anxiously looking for him and concerned for his welfare.
Frankie is also known to frequent Killybegs.
PSNI officers in Derry city said they are 'concerned' for the 57-year-old who has not been seen since around lunch time on August 23.
Mr McMenamin who is from the Bogside area of the city may have a grey or blue bag over his shoulder with the word “manbag” written in white on the front.
Police said he was last seen wearing denim shorts and a white t-shirt.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information as to Francis’ whereabouts please ring us on 101 and quote 1563 of 24/08/21.
