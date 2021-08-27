Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Garda warn fraudsters target people who are desperate for short-term loans with 'advance fee' scam

Garda warn fraudsters target people who are desperate for short-term loans with 'advance fee' scam

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

People who are desperately looking online for loans are being urged by gardaí to be exceptionally vigilant about who they deal with after a recent increase in the number of people falling victim to so-called ‘advance fee’ scams.

Conor Feehan in the Irish Independent reports that while other phone and text scams, such as fake messages from government agencies like Revenue, still persist, the ‘advance fee’ scam is different in that the fraudsters wait for a desperate person to do an online search for credit, and then they take advantage of that person.

People in Donegal have also been targeted in the past.

“How it works is a person goes online and searches for ‘quick credit’ or ‘fast loans’ in a search engine, and they will find a number of different companies offering their services,” Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) said.

"Some of these sites might be legitimate, but a number of them will be scammers who have cloned or mimicked a legitimate site, and even make it look Irish although the chances are it is controlled from abroad.

"A number of sites can look legitimate but are in fact are fronted by fraudsters who will ask you for a percentage of the loan you are looking for upfront before advancing you the total amount you are looking for.

"So if you’re looking for a €2,000 loan from them for a short term you will have to pay five or 10pc of it in advance. You pay the money over and you never hear from them again," he said.

He advised anyone who is dealing with any financial institution to check with the Central Bank website to ensure it is regulated by them.

For the full story please go the Irish Independent website or click here.

Ten times when the Donegal SFC was shrouded in controversy

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media