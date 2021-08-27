Garda warn fraudsters target people who are desperate for short-term loans with 'advance fee' scam

People who are desperately looking online for loans are being urged by gardaí to be exceptionally vigilant about who they deal with after a recent increase in the number of people falling victim to so-called ‘advance fee’ scams.

Conor Feehan in the Irish Independent reports that while other phone and text scams, such as fake messages from government agencies like Revenue, still persist, the ‘advance fee’ scam is different in that the fraudsters wait for a desperate person to do an online search for credit, and then they take advantage of that person.

People in Donegal have also been targeted in the past.

“How it works is a person goes online and searches for ‘quick credit’ or ‘fast loans’ in a search engine, and they will find a number of different companies offering their services,” Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) said.

"Some of these sites might be legitimate, but a number of them will be scammers who have cloned or mimicked a legitimate site, and even make it look Irish although the chances are it is controlled from abroad.

"A number of sites can look legitimate but are in fact are fronted by fraudsters who will ask you for a percentage of the loan you are looking for upfront before advancing you the total amount you are looking for.

"So if you’re looking for a €2,000 loan from them for a short term you will have to pay five or 10pc of it in advance. You pay the money over and you never hear from them again," he said.

He advised anyone who is dealing with any financial institution to check with the Central Bank website to ensure it is regulated by them.

For the full story please go the Irish Independent website or click here.