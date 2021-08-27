Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Met Éireann forecasts mist and fog due to lift later on today, Friday

Met Éireann forecasts mist and fog due to lift later on today, Friday

There has been heavy fog and mist in parts of Donegal over the course of the past two days. Boats came in to anchor close to coasts last night, Thursday, until early this morning before making their way out to sea in daylight. 

This morning, Met Éireann are forecasting that the fog and mist will gradually clear and today will be largely dry with good spells of sunshine, in most areas.

However, there will be a bit more cloud, at times, near the northwest coast. It is forecast to be warm with highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees and light easterly or variable breezes.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Patches of mist and fog will develop in many areas overnight and there may be a little drizzle on northwest and north coasts. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in calm conditions.

