Long waiting times expected at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital is advising that people presenting to the Emergency Department (ED) are currently experiencing long waiting times.

An increased number of patients with Covid-19 has been presenting at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH).

Since 8pm, Thursday, there were 19 patients with Covid-19 being treated in the county's main hospital.

Those attending LUH this morning, Friday, are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department (ED) to a bed on a ward.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays may cause.

There has been a significant increase in patients presenting to the hospital and many of these patients are very sick and need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Given the volume of patients attending the Emergency Department, the hospital is asking the public to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP out of hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Those at the hospital are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED; people are seen and treated strictly in order of medical priority.

As part of the hospital’s COVID-19 measures, patients should wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe.

Patients are asked to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any Covid-19 screening processes.