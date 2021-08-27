Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Long waiting times expected at Letterkenny University Hospital

Increased number of patients with Covid-19 are attending Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

Letterkenny University Hospital is advising that people presenting to the Emergency Department (ED) are currently experiencing long waiting times.

An increased number of patients with Covid-19 has been presenting at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH). 

Since 8pm, Thursday, there were 19 patients with Covid-19 being treated in the county's main hospital.  

Those attending LUH this morning, Friday, are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department (ED) to a bed on a ward. 

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays may cause.

There has been a significant increase in patients presenting to the hospital and many of these patients are very sick and need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Given the volume of patients attending the Emergency Department, the hospital is asking the public to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP out of hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Those at the  hospital are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED; people are seen and treated strictly in order of medical priority.

As part of the hospital’s COVID-19 measures, patients should wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe.

Patients are asked to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any Covid-19 screening processes.

Three areas of Donegal ranked in top-ten for incidence of Covid-19

The Carndonagh area has the highest incidence in the country for the sixth consecutive week

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media