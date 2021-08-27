Those at the Donegal Heritage Railway Museum hoping to track down people who worked or used the Donegal railway system

Those at the Donegal Heritage Railway Museum are looking for people who travelled or worked on any of the railways across Donegal.

Manager of the Museum, Niall McCaughan, said: “We are looking to track down people who had a direct experience of the railways when they operated across the county, before their final closure in 1959. These first-hand stories from the general public need to be recorded in writing, before they are lost forever. We also intend to record some of these stories for a new audio presentation which will be installed later in the year in the museum, so that visitors can hear directly from those lucky enough to have travelled or worked on the railways."

He said they want to track down people who may have driven a Donegal steam engine or railcar, worked for the railways in general, or travelled on the railways whilst they were operating.

"We also know too that many children travelled to school, visited friends and family, or went on holiday on the railways across the county," he said.

They are also looking for quirky or interesting stories to do with the railways, which don’t necessarily have to be first-hand accounts, but may have been passed down, from one generation to the next.

If you or someone you know would like to contribute to this important body of work, then please send a few details to manager@donegalrailway.com , or Tel: (074) 9722655 and we will come back to you.”