27/08/2021

Sea sessions announce September sessions for Bundoran

Michelle NicPhaidin

news@donegallive.ie

This year’s September sessions are on course to become a massive success with stars and bands such as Gavin James, The Coronas, Lyra, Bell X1, Moncrieff, Royseven, Róisín O, and Thumper playing at The Great Northern Hotel Garden, Bundoran as part of the event.
A series of five shows will run from September 14 to 19 with the covered outdoor concerts set at a limited capacity of 200 per show.

Intimate sessions
Organiser Daniel Browne told Ocean FM what people can expect from the September sessions: “September sessions is brought to you by the Sea Sessions. It is a series of five small intimate gigs in the grounds of the Great Northern Hotel overlooking the Wild Atlantic Way and Donegal Bay.”
He said the organisers are delighted to be bringing such big acts to Donegal.
Promoter Ray O’Donoghue told RTÉ: “We are really grateful that we can operate this series of outdoor gigs with the help of the department of arts and culture.”
Tickets go on sale this Friday from Universe.com/septembersessions

