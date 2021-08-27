Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Animals in Need raises concern in relation to the number of dogs being surrendered

Animals in Need raises concern in relation to the number of dogs being surrendered

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Many dogs are being surrendered across the county, according to the charity Animals in Need. 

To date, the non-profit organisation has received calls about twenty-five dogs over the course of the last few weeks and manager Anne Monaghan feels that this is only the beginning. 

Ms Monaghan feels that dogs at the shelter are presenting with behavioral issues. 

She said: “ I can see a huge problem in the near future where we are going to be inundated with dogs and nowhere for them to go. The sad reality is that there aren't enough foster places for these dogs because there are hardly any volunteers to help. What is needed for a county this size is a rehoming centre where people who couldn't commit to fostering could help out for a few hours at their own leisure. 

Meanwhile, Dogs Trust Ireland has said some homeowners with dogs are struggling as they readjust to life with the easing of the pandemic restrictions.

The charity said it is receiving eight requests every day from people who wish to surrender their dogs as lockdown restrictions ease. It is seeking to help them with an interactive 'Life after Lockdown' pack for dog owners.

Dogs Trust Ireland Head of Communications Ciara Byrne told RTÉ: "Our number one priority is to keep dogs in their homes".

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, she urged anyone who is thinking about giving up their dog "to contact us and we will be able to help."

People can raise funds or make a donation to Animals in Need and funds are always welcome. 

Oisín is a driving force for the Irish language who now turns his attention to the Áislann Rann na Feirste

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media