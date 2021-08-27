Animals in Need raises concern in relation to the number of dogs being surrendered

Many dogs are being surrendered across the county, according to the charity Animals in Need.

To date, the non-profit organisation has received calls about twenty-five dogs over the course of the last few weeks and manager Anne Monaghan feels that this is only the beginning.

Ms Monaghan feels that dogs at the shelter are presenting with behavioral issues.

She said: “ I can see a huge problem in the near future where we are going to be inundated with dogs and nowhere for them to go. The sad reality is that there aren't enough foster places for these dogs because there are hardly any volunteers to help. What is needed for a county this size is a rehoming centre where people who couldn't commit to fostering could help out for a few hours at their own leisure.

Meanwhile, Dogs Trust Ireland has said some homeowners with dogs are struggling as they readjust to life with the easing of the pandemic restrictions.

The charity said it is receiving eight requests every day from people who wish to surrender their dogs as lockdown restrictions ease. It is seeking to help them with an interactive 'Life after Lockdown' pack for dog owners.

Dogs Trust Ireland Head of Communications Ciara Byrne told RTÉ: "Our number one priority is to keep dogs in their homes".

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, she urged anyone who is thinking about giving up their dog "to contact us and we will be able to help."

People can raise funds or make a donation to Animals in Need and funds are always welcome.