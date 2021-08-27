Frankie McMenamin safe and sound
Great news. Missing Derryman, Frankie McMenamin has been found safe and sound.
Inishowen councillor, Terry Crossan said Mr McMenamin was being looked after by An Garda until he was reunited with his family.
Cllr Crossan thanked everyone for their help.
"A special thanks to An Garda and Highland Radio," said Cllr Crossan. "It was a great community effort."
