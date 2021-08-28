Garda appeal after car struck by wheelie bin that fell off lorry

The incident occurred around 5pm on Friday on the road between Gleneely and Carndonagh
Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses after a car was struck by a wheelie bin that fell off the back of a lorry.
The incident occurred around 5pm on Friday on the road between Gleneely and Carndonagh when a wheelie bin fell off the back of a small white lorry and collided with a car causing damage. No one was injured in the incident.
Gardaí say the lorry was travelling in the direction of Gleneely and they are appealing to the driver to make contact with them at Buncrana on 074-9320540.
They are also appealing to anybody who was travelling on that stretch of road around that time and who may have witnessed the incident or who had a dashcam to contact them.
