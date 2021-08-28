Search our Archive

28/08/2021

Garda appeal after car struck by wheelie bin that fell off lorry

Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

garda-badge

The incident occurred around 5pm on Friday on the road between Gleneely and Carndonagh

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses after a car was struck by a wheelie bin that fell off the back of a lorry.
The incident occurred around 5pm on Friday on the road between Gleneely and Carndonagh when a wheelie bin fell off the back of a small white lorry and collided with a car causing damage. No one was injured in the incident.
Gardaí say the lorry was travelling in the direction of Gleneely and they are appealing to the driver to make contact with them at Buncrana on 074-9320540.
They are also appealing to anybody who was travelling on that stretch of road around that time and who may have witnessed the incident or who had a dashcam to contact them.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media