Overnight closures for major Letterkenny road

Letterkenny’s Port Road is to be closed for three nights for resurfacing work.
The work will be carried out over three nights from September 8. The Port Road will be closed to through traffic at the Station Roundabout and Polestar Roundabout from 8pm to 6am on the three nights.
Diversions will be in place at both roundabouts and access will be provided where necessary.
Meanwhile, work on the four-lane road on the N56 will be continuing next week. Lane narrowing and a 50km/h speed limit are in place on the road. All lanes of the road are expected to remain open during the day and night next week.
