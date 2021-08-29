Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Areas of Donegal with low Covid-19 vaccine take-up to be targeted

Report to identify areas with lower uptake

Covid-19 vaccinations will begin at St Columbcille Village

Targeted campaigns in local media will also be used in areas where vaccination levels are low

Areas of Donegal with a low uptake of Covid-19 vaccination are to be targeted in the closing phase of the vaccine roll-out.

Professor Brian MacCraith, who heads the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine task force, said pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be used in areas with low uptake.

He said the strategy for the "last mile" of the vaccination programme will involve targeted campaigns in local media will also be used in areas where vaccination levels are low.

The media campaigns will name pharmacies that are offering vaccination, he told RTÉ.

“For example, over 20 in Donegal will be named in the coming days, where people can come up and get their vaccine.

“I think this last piece, it’s not about sceptics, it is trying to just make it easy for people that might be slightly hesitant or might find just the activation energy of trying to get to somewhere a bit too difficult.”

Areas of Donegal have some of the highest incidence of Covid-19 in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre is to provide a report in the coming days identifying areas with lower uptake.

“We’ll have a report this week, where there might be pockets that might be socio-economic, disadvantaged areas, that might be lower than others," he said.

“I think the issue is to go out there with mobile units and pop-ups. You just make it easy, so we just get as many people vaccinated that would want to be vaccinated.”

Four out of five people in Ireland over the age of 12 were now fully vaccinated, Professor MacCraith said.

Health Service Executive chief executive Paul Reid said on Saturday 92% of adults were now partially vaccinated, meaning the “finishing line of this phase of the vaccination programme is so close”.

