Monuments and memorials of Donegal to be documented in new research project

Monuments and memorials of Donegal from 100 years ago are to be documented in a

new research project.

Donegal County Council has appointed MacConmara Heritage Consulting, experts in the fields of memory, commemoration and history, to audit commemorative memorials across the county as part of the Decade of Centenaries commemorative programme.

The project will record memorials relating to the Irish revolutionary period, War of Independence and Civil War, as well as the first world war.

Memorials, statues and wall plaques, as well as church inscriptions and grave markers will be included in the audit.

The aim is to provide a resource to interpret how events a century ago have been remembered ever since.

The audit will place a central focus on local knowledge and community memory within Donegal’s local communities.

Dr Tomás Mac Conmara, project lead with Mac Conmara Heritage Consulting, said:

“We were really happy to be given this opportunity by Donegal County Council. Our team understands deeply the importance of these monuments to local communities and their connection to place, history, and memory within County Donegal. The audit will deliver a comprehensive and data-rich listing of all known memorials in the county associated with the 1912 to 1923 period and will enhance our understanding of the broader revolutionary period in Donegal, as well as the county’s role in World War I.

Dr Mac Conmara, who is a historian and author on the Irish revolutionary period, said

“the central focus of the audit will be to document what has been memorialised across the public landscape of memory in Donegal over the last century”.

He said the project is aiming to develop a master database to include information on each memorial, including who and what it memorialises, who constructed it and why, detailed information about its condition and location and, in time, geo mapping to allow the people of Donegal and beyond, to engage with their history in an enjoyable and interactive way.

“The output will include a wide-ranging database, as well as contextual, geographical, historical, and cultural descriptions of identified memorials. By undertaking this audit, we will be able to see what has been publicly remembered and of course, what has not. This will generate a greater understanding of both history and memory in Donegal.”



Joseph Gallagher, heritage officer with Donegal County Council, emphasised the importance of local support for the project:

“We know that for local communities, their memory and history are hugely important. We want to ensure that in this project, all memorials relevant to the audit across Donegal, are included. The consultants will be keen to speak with local people to gather their knowledge and to ensure that the final product reflects as fully as possible the public landscape of memory in Donegal. Their team has significant experience in this area and we are looking forward to the results.”

If you are a local heritage or community group, or individual who wants to ensure your local memorial or monument is included, you are asked to email memorialaudit@donegalcoco.ie or call 087 9160373 for more information.