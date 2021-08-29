Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Garda investigation launched after man found unconscious on Donegal island passes away

The man in his 50s was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital in a critical condition

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man who was found unconscious on a beach on Arranmore on Sunday morning passed away.

The island’s lifeboat was requested to bring paramedics from the mainland at 9.15am on Sunday to treat a casualty, a spokeswoman for Arranmore RNLI said.

Gardaí received reports at 10am of a man being discovered unconscious on a beach on the island.

The man in his 50s who was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital in a critical condition has since passed away.

“A post mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the Garda investigation,” a Garda spokesman said.

It is understood foul play is not suspected and the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

 

