Donegal Co Council issues notice about road being blocked for periods of time over the next four days

An important local road in Donegal will be blocked for a time from today, Monday, August 30, until Thursday, September 2, in order to allow essential road works.
Donegal County Council has issued a notice to advice that the local road between Maas and Ardara (the L2563) will be blocked for a time from 8:00am to 5.00pm during the four days.
Local access along this road will be maintained. The road will re-open every evening during this period.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during these times.
Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience which this may cause.
