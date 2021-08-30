A Donegal village is proud to have its own 'Greta Thunberg'

The Village of Doochary, which is nestled along the beautiful Gweebarra River will be hosting a Village Clean-up and dedication of benches.

The clean-up takes place on Saturday, September 4, beginning from 11 am. The launching of two benches honouring the sterling work by husband and wife Manus and Mary Elliott on behalf of the Village’s Tidy Towns and Development Group takes place at 2 pm.

Those wishing to participate in the clean-up are asked to meet in the village at 11am, where they can access litter pickers, gloves, trash bags and high-vis vests.

Doochary Development Group chair Megan McDermott said: “The new committee of Tidy Towns has been active for just a few months in the Village and has a number of key projects on the go, to support local families and has worked to beautify the village.

“At a time when we are honouring past community volunteers such as Manus and Mary Elliott, it is appropriate that we take the opportunity to celebrate some of the growing number of young people currently contributing to community spirit.

“As an example, we as a committee want to acknowledge the contribution of nine-year-old Mathilda Lindhorst to the Tidy Towns ethos and keeping our village beautiful.”

Mathilda (TIlly) is Doochary’s answer to young environmentalist Greta Thunberg. While watching a nature program Tilly was shocked to learn how litter and pollution was impacting the natural environment and animal life, and decided to tackle the issue in her own village. On her daily walk to and from Scoil Naisiunta Na Dubhoraidh, and at every opportunity she cleans up litter.

Mathilda’s mother Eva says of her daughter: “She cares very much about the animals and our environment and is still hoping that someday, everybody will do the same. I couldn’t be prouder of my little girl. I support her and love the way she is thinking; and that she takes so much care, especially about the animals”

Mathilda will be participating, and looking forward to the Village Clean-up and bench dedication.

Refreshments will be served at 2pm and all are welcome. The committee would like to extend their thank you to a number of people for their support including: Owen McCallion DCC; Donegal County Cllrs Noreen McGarvey, Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig; Frankie McCready, Aidan and Anne-Marie Bonner; O’Donnells DIY and Garden Centre, and Caitlin Ni Bhroin.

For more information see the Doochary Development Facebook page.