Motorists being urged to slow down with increase in school traffic

Donegal County Council has called on motorists to slow down there will be a significant increase in school going traffic in the coming days.

The council said motorists should also expect to see a rise in the number of children using the roads to get to school.

Motorists are being called on to know the speed limit, put down the mobile phone, watch for pedestrians, drive slowly past parked cars and never overtake a school bus that is dropping off or picking up children.

Brian O’Donnell, the council’s road safety officer said parents and teachers spend a lot of time reminding students to practice safety when walking or cycling to school.

“However, students are not the only road users who need to brush up on their safety skills as a new school year begins. It is imperative for all motorists to reacquaint themselves with safe driving practices as well,” he said.

“While some of the most dangerous days of driving belong to summer, going back to school has its own set of perils for both students and motorists alike. Taking time to remind ourselves of what we need to watch out for, and then preparing for how to handle these situations, can go a long way to keeping everyone safe.”

“Back to school time is busy for parents, children and bus drivers, so each one of us must play our part to help make the roads safe and look out for everyone who uses them. By exercising extra care and caution, we can make the roads safer for everyone.”