31/08/2021

Demand for new mica redress scheme to be put in place before October budget

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle calls for end of delays in new scheme

Thomas Pringle Pringle said the lack of progress on the mica redress scheme 'isn't good enough'

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has called for a new mica redress scheme to be put in place before the budget in October.
Following correspondence from Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien, the Independent TD said it is not good enough that there is still no progress on a new scheme.
Homeowners affected by mica in Donegal and Mayo are calling for a new redress scheme that will see 100% of costs carried by the State.
A deadline for a report from a working group comprising of homeowners and department officials was extended to the end of September.
In a letter to Mr Pringle, the minister said the extension of the deadline will allow for “further research on core aspects of the scheme, such as the homeowner contribution requirement and the cap on allowable costs”.

Mr Pringle said the lack of progress “isn't good enough”.
“This needs to be sorted out in time for the budget in October,” he said on Twitter. “No more delays for 100% Redress!”

