Donegal man Eoin to feature on Leaving Certificate music curriculum

Eoin Orr from Letterkenny
It's back to school time, and for students who are studying music for their Leaving Certificate, there will be a strong Donegal link to their studies.
Uilleann Piper Eoin Orr from Letterkenny features in the new Leaving Certificate music curriculum.
Eoin, from Mountain Top, is a dual senior All Ireland title winner on Uilleann pipes. He will feature as part of Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Eireann's contribution to the development of Irish Music since its founding in 1951.
Eoin has toured extensively with Comhaltas. Along with his brother Liam, these two Letterkenny men are the only two from Donegal in Ireland's National Folk Orchestra.
