Donegal TD welcomes new Garda insurance fraud unit

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty TD has welcomed the news that a new Garda unit to deal with insurance fraud is to be established.

The office will allow policyholders, who suspect a fraudulent claim has been made against them, to report this directly to gardaí instead of relying on the insurer to report it.

The Sinn Féin spokesman on finance said the new unit is something which the party has been calling for the last four years.

“The delay on the part of the Government in establishing this unit speaks volumes and shows their total lack of urgency when it comes to reforming the insurance sector,” he said.

“The fact that policyholders can now take matters into their own hands in reporting suspected fraudulent claims is welcome and overdue. Fraudulent claims are a serious issue and must be tackled.

He said insurance companies have repeatedly said that 20% of all claims are fraudulent and are causing premiums to rise.

“But under questioning at the Finance Committee, it was revealed to me that companies only report a small fraction of claims to the gardaí as fraudulent.

“And from recent parliamentary questions which I asked, we know that just 48 instances of fraud were reported to gardaí by insurers last year, down from 63 in the previous year.

"means the incidents of insurance fraud reported to gardaí is less than 0.5% of third-party injury claims in motor insurance alone, he said.

“So the industry has both exaggerated the issue and has also failed to deal with it.

“The establishment of the Garda Insurance Fraud Coordination Office will allow for better transparency in relation to the true existence of fraud in the sector.

“But more importantly, it gives the policyholder the power to deal with suspected fraudulent cases which have been made against them.”