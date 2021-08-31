Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Two vehicles destroyed in early morning arson attack

Gardaí in Bundoran are investigating the arson of two vehicles in the town

Gardaí have carried out a technical examination of the scene and it is believed the incident was malicious

Gardaí in Bundoran are investigating the arson of two vehicles in the town.
A Mercedes van and a Peugeot 206 car were destroyed by fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
The alarm was raised at the River Walk estate at 4.50am on Monday, August 30 and the fire service in Bundoran attended.
The two vehicles were parked side by side.
Gardaí have carried out a technical examination of the scene and believe the incident was malicious. Door to door enquiries have also been carried out.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to contact Ballyshannon garda station on 071 9858530 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

