Warning about increase in reports of trespassing

A warning has been isued about an increase in reports of trespassing in vacant buildings in parts of west Donegal.
Gardaí in the Milford district are asking parents to be aware of the whereabouts of children and young people.
There has been an increase in reports of trespassing, especially in the Bunbeg and Derrybeg areas, gardaí say.
Sgt Paul Wallace said trespassing has been an issue in the area over the summer.
“Trespass is an offence in itself. It can be dangerous because if you are in a vacant building, people can come to harm,” he said.
“Very soon things can get out of harm and damage can be caused and people can be injured.”
The issue is also a draw on garda resources “which can be better used or utilised somewhere else,” he said.
