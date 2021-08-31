Increase in drink driving detections in Donegal

Two Tipperary motorists have been charged with suspected drinking and driving
Gardaí in Donegal say there has been an increase in drink driving detections in the county in recent weeks.
Sgt Paul Wallace said there has been a noticeable increase in drink driving detections in the last two weeks, especially in the Letterkenny garda district. He appealed to motorists not to drink and drive.
“Drink impairs you and impairs your ability to make decisions and be aware of what is going on around you. We would appeal to people to use the designated driver, use taxis,” he said.
He also appealed to drivers to adhere to speed limits and not use mobile phones.
More News
Gardaí have carried out a technical examination of the scene and it is believed the incident was malicious
Pearse Doherty said the Garda Insurance Fraud Coordination Office will allow for better transparency in relation to the true existence of fraud in the sector
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.