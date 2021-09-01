Power cuts affect hundreds of homes and businesses in Donegal

Power cuts affect Donegal customers
Power cuts have hit homes and business in Donegal this morning.
In Letterkenny more than 1500 customers lost their electricity supplies.
Two faults have led to the disruptions. The first was just before 9.00 am and the second just after 9.00 am.
According to Eirgrid it is hoped to have supplies restored by between 12.30 - 12.45 pm.
The faults were both reported in the Ballyraine area.
A spokesperson said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault and will restore power as quickly as possible."
