01/09/2021

Funeral takes place in Letterkenny of Bernard McGlynn

Rovers and Athletic Club members say a final goodbye to a special friend

Bernard McGlynn

Bernard McGlynn, Letterkenny PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

Bernard McGlynn will be remembered by so many for his warmth and friendliness.
He loved the company of others. He enjoyed a chat, whether it was about the football, or the news of the day.
He was a familiar face around his home town of Letterkenny, cycling his bike every morning in from his home at Bomany to town.
News of his sudden passing last Sunday afternoon came as a shock to the local community and to his family and many friends.
He’d left Leckview Park a short time earlier, gathering up the corner flags after Letterkenny Rovers played Cockhill Celtic in their opening game of the new season.
He locked up the gates, no doubt looking forward to watching his team in another campaign.
Little did the players and spectators know that when they chatted to ‘Barney’ at the game, that it would their last conversation.
Many who were with him on Sunday, gathered again on Wednesday morning to say a final goodbye at his funeral Mass at St. Eunan’s Cathedral. Club members from Letterkenny Rovers formed a guard of honour outside the Cathedral.
Bernard’s many friends from Letterkenny Athletic Club also paid their own tribute with a guard of honour before Mass. It was their way of saying thank you for all that Bernard had done for them over the years - supporting the club, and volunteering as a steward at race meetings.
His contribution to local clubs and groups was praised in his homily by chief celebrant, Rev Fr. Damien Nejad who also mentioned Bernard’s time spent working in the Model Bakery, and also his love of Tottenham Hotspur.
Fittingly, his beloved Spurs were top of the table on Sunday afternoon as Bernard took what turned out to be his last walk up town.
Bernard’s remains reposed at his brother Paddy’s residence in Rossgier, Lifford.
Following Wednesday morning’s funeral Mass, he was buried in the family plot at Conwal Cemetery.
Sympathy is extended to his family and many friends.

- Diarmaid Doherty

