Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021

Brother John McAteer Clarinbridge and Fanad

The death has occurred of Brother John McAteer, Kilcornan, Clarinbridge, Co. Galway and formerly of Fanad. September 1, 2021.

Predeceased by his brother Eddy. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff in Kilcolgan Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary-Ann (Tobin), Nora (Conmee), and Nuala (Behan), brothers Michael, Fr. Francis and Joachim and the Brothers of Charity Community, his nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Brother John will be departing for Donegal following 10am. Mass in Clarinbridge Church, this Thursday, September 2, travelling to St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty, Donegal where he will repose.

Funeral Mass for Brother John will take place at 11am. on Friday, September 3. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. Mass will be streamed on the St. Mary's Facebook page. Funeral Mass for Brother John will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

Philomena Mundy, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Philomena Mundy, Ardeskin, Donegal Town. Peacefully at her home widow of the late Liam Mundy, stepmother of N.C Britton and Maria Clowry, grandmother of Easkey and Rebecca Britton and Simone and Dylan Clowry, great-grandmother of Aurora and sister of Doreen Brown.

Funeral Mass in S.t Mary's Church, Killymard on Friday at 11p.m with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions the funeral and family home is private to family and close friends please. Family flowers only please. Condolences can be left in the Condolences section below.

John Thompson Williams, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of John Thompson Williams, Newtowncunningham. Reposing at his home at Moyle, Newtowncunningham. Beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Debbie, Jonathan, Jill and much loved grandfather.

Funeral leaving his residence on Friday, September 3, at 1.30pm for service at 2pm in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted. Service will be streamed live on Craig’s Media Facebook Page http://www.fb.me/rvh.northwest

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Haemophilia Society care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Tessie McCarron, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Ard Aoibhinn, Carndonagh of Tessie McCarron. 52 Cloncool Park, Buncrana. Wife of the late Patrick McCarron R.I.P. dear Mother of John (Buncrana) Liam (Perth, Australia) Ronnie (England) and Rose Grant (Buncrana). Tessie's remains will repose at her son John's residence at 43 Conaberry, Buncrana.

Removal from there on Friday, September 3 at 10.20 a.m. going to St Mary's church Cockhill for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Due to government guidelines wake and funeral private to family and friends only please with a limit of 50 people in the church.

William Holmes, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of William Holmes, Drumardagh, Letterkenny, 5th April 1934 – 31st August 2021.

Died peacefully after a short illness, borne with courage and dignity. William a cherished husband of 60 years of Bridie and a dearly loved father of Eileen, Catherine, Bridget, William, Daniel, Samuel Roger and John.

Adored grandfather of Helen, Fiona, Tiernan, Ultan, Ewan, Ruairi, Rowan, Martin, Oran, Carly, Ailsa, Leah, Robert, Sarah, James and William, much loved brother of Anna – Letterkenny and Kathleen – Stockport and the Late Samuel – New York and Gabriel – Letterkenny. Dear father-in-law of John, Desi, Keith, Teresa, Joanne, Yesi, and Katriona missed by nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a wide circle of friends especially Jim.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted. At the request of the family, all Covid guidelines are to be adhered too.

Funeral leaving his late residence at 1pm on Thursday afternoon going to Drumoghill Cemetery 2pm burial in the family plot. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Isobell McKane (née McKnight), Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Isobell McKane (née McKnight), Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar.



Much loved mother of Margaret Parke, Glenmaquin, and Isobel Kee, Drumboe. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Jim Parke and James Kee. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Evelyn Blackburn, Killygordon, Frances Park, Glenmaquin and Margaret Dobson, England, also brothers Robert McKnight Raphoe, David McKnight, Raphoe and Mossie McKnight, England and also by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral service at her home on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in St Mary's Church of Ireland graveyard, Stranorlar.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Finn View Ward, St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar c/o James Kee or Terence McClintock Funeral director Convoy.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Ann Henderson, 14 Hollybush Park, Lifford

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann Henderson, 14 Hollybush Park, Lifford.

Much loved mother of Claire, beloved daughter of the late Toby and Mary Henderson, and loving sister of Liam, Dessie, Jim, Christy, Benny, Celia, Theresa, Loretta and the late John and Betty.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, brothers, sisters and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Joe O’Kelly, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Joe O’Kelly, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Joe's remains will be reposing at his home, Dunwiley, Stranorlar from Wednesday, 5pm to 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends.

Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Leaving there on Thursday morning, September 2 at 10.30am to arrive at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the funeral will be private to the family and friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired in memory of Joe to I.C.U, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, or any family member.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy may do so in the condolence section of McGowan's Funeral Home facebook page.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Adam Mulrine, 1 Emmett Park, Castlefin

The sudden death has occurred of Adam Mulrine, 1 Emmett Park, Castlefin.

Beloved fiancé of Catherine, much loved daddy of Scarlett, cherished son of John and Caroline, loving brother of Denise and Jack.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 2 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Due to Government and H.S.E. guidelines, the house is private and the church limited to a maximum of 50 people.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam at https://m.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Seamus Donnelly, Muff and Tipperary

The sudden death has occurred of Seamus Donnelly, Glackmore, Aught, Ture, Muff and late of Holy Cross, Tipperary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, Diane, children Grace, Olivia and Hollie, brothers Liam, Ciaron, sister Aine, mother in law Mary McCallion, sister in laws, Yvonne McCallion, Marie Donnelly and Bernie Hallinan and brother in law Paul Donnell, nephew and niece as well as extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence at 10.30am on Thursday, September 2, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, followed by cremation at 4pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Tullymongan Upper, Cavan.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the house is private, and the church limited to a maximum of 50 people. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish webcam - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/iskaheen-parish

The cremation can be viewed live via the Lakelands Crematorium website

http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie click on live stream . Private stream code: Lakelandsfuneral2021

