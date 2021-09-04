Main street in a town in Donegal faces road closure to deal with sewer related works

The main thoroughfare in a town in Donegal is going to be closed over one night to allow for works on sewers in the town.
Donegal Co Council has issued an advance notice to let people know that Main Street in Milford will be close from 7.00 pm until 5.00 am on Monday, September 20/Tuesday, September 21, to allow for the works.
The alternative routes are :
• Access from Cranford direction & Church Road (Gap junction) to Milford Main
Street closed (Resident access only). Diversion via L-1242-1 onto R-246-1.
• Access from L-1252-1 to Milford Main Street closed (Resident access only).
Diversion via L-1242-1 onto R-246-1.
• Access from Cooper’s Road L-1252-2 to Milford Main Street closed
(Resident access only). Diversion via R-246-1.
• Access from Lough Road L-1253-1 to Milford Main Street closed (Resident
access only). Diversion via R-246-1.
• Access from Church Road L-1202-1 heading East into Main Street closed.
(Resident access only). Diversion via L-1202-1 heading West onto R-245-
14 heading to Cranford or L-1242-1 heading for Kerrykeel or Ramelton via
R-246-11.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.