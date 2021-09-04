Lifeboat alerted to assist with a medical evacuation from a beach in Donegal

Tullan Strand near Bundoran
The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI lifeboat was requested to assist with a medical evacuation from Tullan Strand in Bundoran on Saturday.
A request was received from the National Ambulance Service via Malin Head Coast Guard for assistance from shore crew to extract a casualty who had fallen.
While the lifeboat was not launched on this occasion, a number of volunteer crew attended to assist with extraction to the waiting ambulance where the casualty was transferred to Sligo University Hospital.
The crew are trained in casualty care with a number of them qualified advanced paramedics.
They exercise twice weekly for many different scenarios both on and off the water with other agencies and are often called on to assist other agencies during incidents of this nature.
