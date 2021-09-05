Search

05/09/2021

Plans to demolish partially built properties and garages in a busy Donegal town to make way for new housing development

Plans to demolish partially built properties and garages in a busy Donegal town to make way for new housing development

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Plans are in the pipeline to demolish 13 partially built properties and eight partially built garages in Ballybofey and to replace them by constructing 24 new two storey houses made up of 12 semi-detached blocks.

A planning application for the development at Navenny has been submitted to Donegal Co. Council

It also includes associated works and proposals for a pedestrian road crossing, public lighting, a playpark and landscaping as well as a footpath along Navenny Street.

The applicants are McHugh Brothers Builders.

Submissions regarding the proposals can be made up to Sunday, October 3, 2021.

A decision on whether to grant planning permission is due by October 24, 2021.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media