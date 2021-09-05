Plans to demolish partially built properties and garages in a busy Donegal town to make way for new housing development

Plans are in the pipeline to demolish 13 partially built properties and eight partially built garages in Ballybofey and to replace them by constructing 24 new two storey houses made up of 12 semi-detached blocks.
A planning application for the development at Navenny has been submitted to Donegal Co. Council
It also includes associated works and proposals for a pedestrian road crossing, public lighting, a playpark and landscaping as well as a footpath along Navenny Street.
The applicants are McHugh Brothers Builders.
Submissions regarding the proposals can be made up to Sunday, October 3, 2021.
A decision on whether to grant planning permission is due by October 24, 2021.
