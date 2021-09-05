Two Tyrone men before court on drug related charges after being stopped in Donegal

Two men with addresses in Sion Mills, Co Tyrone have appeared before Ballyshannon District Court in relation to drugs charges.

Anthony Foley, Primrose Park, Sion Mills (35) appeared before Judge Raymond Finnegan on Friday charged under section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, with the possession of cannabis with intent for sale or supply at Castleford Demesne, Newtowncunningham on September 2.

It is understood that the estimated street value of the drugs was in the region of €20,000.

Also before the court was Gerard Smith (40) from Alexandra Place, Sion Mills, Co Tyrone who was charged under section 53 of the Road Traffic Act, with dangerous driving at the same location and date.

Both men were represented by John Fahy of John Fahy & Co, solicitors.

Gerard Smith was remanded on his own bail of €300 to appear at Buncrana District Court on October 14, 2021.

Anthony Foley was remanded in custody with consent to bail on his own bond of €2,000 cash to the Buncrana Court sitting at Letterkenny on September 9.

A number of other conditions were imposed.