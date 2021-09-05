Funds from grueling charity cycle presented to North West Hospice

From l-r, Eileen McIntyre, NWH Ballyshannon, Paula and Karol McNern with Cassie in Paula’s arms, Ursula Smullen, Fundraising & Events Coordinator with North West Hospice and Bernie McNeely, NW Hospice
On Thursday last, Karol McNern presented a cheque for €8,548 to North West Hospice which he and his team raised through his remarkable 1,200km-plus charity cycle from Malin2Mizen2Malin held back in July.
It was one of three cheques accepted by Ursula Smullen, Fundraising and Events Coordinator with North West Hospice at a presentation event in Ballyshannon.
Eileen McIntyre Ballyshannon branch North West Hospice with her grandsons Seán and Eoghan McCaffrey, Ursula Smullen, Fundraising & Events Coordinator with North West Hospice and Bernie McNeely, NWH Ballyshannon
Cheques to a total value of €9,406.50 were handed over to the North West Hospice.
A cheque for €110 was presented by Seán and Eoghan McCaffrey which they raised by selling vegetables and a cheque for €756.50 was also accepted from Deirdre Mulligan, President, Bundoran Golf Club, the proceeds of an event she held for North West Hospice.
Hats off to Karol and all who supported him on his epic journey from Malin to Mizen and back again. Karol did his nonstop cycle in July in memory of his late mother Sheila, a truly incredible effort.
Well done also to Seán and Eoghan McCaffrey and to Deirdre Mulligan for their fundraising efforts.
As Ursula Smullen said "every cent matters".
Deirdre Mulligan, President, Bundoran Golf Club. Deirdre raised €756.50 from one of her golfing events at Bundoran GC which was accepted by Hospice representatives on Thursday
