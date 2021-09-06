Search

06/09/2021

LYIT to receive over €1.3m in capital works and equipment funding

LYIT to receive over €1.3m in capital works and equipment funding

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Letterkenny Institute of Technology is to receive over €1.3 million in government funding as third-level institutions begin to return to full classes.

The funding is intended to address a number of areas, including works and provision of equipment to facilitate the safe reopening of each campus, procurement of additional ICT devices for disadvantaged students, and investments in infrastructure to allow for additional course places for 2021 Leaving Cert students.

CoLab is at the heart of innovation in Donegal as it continues to expand

The funding is part of €38 million that has been allocated nationally to third-level institutions such as ITs and Colleges.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said: "Today, students across the country will begin to return to colleges for the first time in 19 months. It is an incredibly exciting but I am sure nervous time for many. I am very pleased to announce a significant devolved capital grant for the higher education sector to support a range of capital priorities. I am very pleased to announce a significant devolved capital grant for the higher education sector to support a range of capital priorities. The grant funding will also help facilitate the safe and very welcome return of students to campus-based learning, and will allow higher education institutions to carry out necessary minor works and equipment upgrades across their estates over the coming year."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media