LYIT to receive over €1.3m in capital works and equipment funding

The Letterkenny Institute of Technology is to receive over €1.3 million in government funding as third-level institutions begin to return to full classes.

The funding is intended to address a number of areas, including works and provision of equipment to facilitate the safe reopening of each campus, procurement of additional ICT devices for disadvantaged students, and investments in infrastructure to allow for additional course places for 2021 Leaving Cert students.

The funding is part of €38 million that has been allocated nationally to third-level institutions such as ITs and Colleges.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said: "Today, students across the country will begin to return to colleges for the first time in 19 months. It is an incredibly exciting but I am sure nervous time for many. I am very pleased to announce a significant devolved capital grant for the higher education sector to support a range of capital priorities. The grant funding will also help facilitate the safe and very welcome return of students to campus-based learning, and will allow higher education institutions to carry out necessary minor works and equipment upgrades across their estates over the coming year."