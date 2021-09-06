Works due to begin on busy Letterkenny road

Donegal County Council map
Road users are being urged to be aware that resurfacing will begin on the Port Road, Letterkenny from September 8 and is expected to continue, on the inbound lane, until September 10, from 8pm until 6am.
Traffic will be diverted on each route as indicated on the above map.
Access will still be provided for emergency services.
