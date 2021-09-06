Garda investigation launched after body discovered on shore

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body
Gardaí are investigating after a discovery of body on a shore in Fanad.
The body was discovered at 10.20am on Monday at Ballywhoriskey.
The body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place later.
Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body and inquires are continuing. It is understood foul play is not suspected.
More News
Letterkenny University Hospital is ranked 14th in terms of the number of consultants and 12th for the number of nurses and midwives
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.