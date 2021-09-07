Rubbish was dumped close to local water supply claims councillor

A local councillor has said that the recent bout of dumping in the Falcarragh area is 'beyond sersious.'

Councillor Michael McClafferty claims that the latest incident seen three bags of rubbish dumped close to the Falcarragh water supply. Cllr McClafferty said the rubbish was lying close to Lough Agher that he says supplies water to Creeslough, Dunfanaghy and Falcarragh.

He said: "I would like to draw the attention of people to the latest incident of dumping where three bags of rubbish were dumped close to the Falcarragh water supply. Three bags of household waste dumped close by it is beyond serious at this stage."

The independent councillor has been exceptionally vocal on the issue of dumping in his area of late. One of the recent issues he highlighted was the fact that people were getting rid of their household waste in a skip that was to be used for the purpose of fixing and mending graves at the graveyard.

However, the skip at the graveyard has since been removed.

Cllr McClafferty said: "And on another issue, the graveyard skip has had to be removed permanently due to people dumping private waste."

"