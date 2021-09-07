Appeal for information following what gardaí believe to be a malicious fire which destroyed home

Garda Gráinne Doherty said they are appealing for information following an incident where a fire destroyed a house on the Ramelton to Rathmullan road after 10pm on Tuesday, August 31.
Gardaí believe that the fire was started maliciously. No one was hurt during the blaze. The house was completely destroyed.
Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to please contact Milford gardaí on 074 91 53060.
Gardaí are especially interested to hear from people who may have traveled the road and captured suspicious activity on dashcam on the night in question.
You can also contact the Garda Confidential Hotline on 1800 666 111.
More News
'Services being gradually stripped from Letterkenny University Hospital' - Donegal Action for Cancer Care
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.