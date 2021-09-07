Search

07/09/2021

Appeal for information following what gardaí believe to be a malicious fire which destroyed home

Garda Gráinne Doherty said they are appealing for information following an incident where a  fire destroyed a house on the Ramelton to Rathmullan road after 10pm on Tuesday, August 31. 

Gardaí believe that the fire was started maliciously. No one was hurt during the blaze. The house was completely destroyed. 

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to please contact Milford gardaí on 074 91 53060. 

Gardaí are especially interested to hear from people who may have traveled the road and captured suspicious activity on dashcam on the night in question.

You can also contact the Garda Confidential Hotline on 1800 666 111. 

