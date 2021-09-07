Appeal following fire at the Memorial Hall, Convoy

Gardaí have launched an appeal following a fire at a portacabin at Memorial Hall, Convoy.
Garda Gráinne Doherty said the incident occurred between Wednesday, August 25 at 5pm and Thursday, August 26 at 9am.
She said: "The damage was caused to the roof of the portacabin that is on the grounds of the hall. We have received numerous reports about groups of youths hanging in and around this hall and in and around the portacabin, in question. We would ask anybody who observed anybody in or around the hall, or that general area, between last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to contact gardaí."
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67 100.
