07/09/2021

Door forced open during course of burglary

Michelle NicPhaidin

Letterkenny gardaí are investigating a burglary which took place in Gleann Rua, Killylastin, Letterkenny between 4.30pm Tuesday, August 31 and 2.45pm Saturday, September 4. 

The front door of the home was forced open and entry was gained to the house. 

Garda Gráinne Doherty said that a number of items were stolen from the property which included a lawnmower, drill and socket sets, a hedge strimmer and a stanley tool set. 

Letterkenny gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, between the dates in question, to contact them on 074 91 67100. 

