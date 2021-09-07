Search

Drugs are a 'rampant problem' in Donegal says garda

Drugs are a major problem in Donegal and right across the country, a Letterkenny-based garda has said. 

Speaking in relation to a drug seizure in Buncrana recently, Garda Gráinn Doherty said that drugs are 'rampant' in the county and across the nation. 

"It's a rampant problem in Donegal and right across the country and seizures such as this are great but are we are well aware it is only the tip of the iceberg. We rely hugely on the support of the public, if they have any information, however small that information is, to pass it on to us and then we can act on it," Ms Doherty said.

Gardaí in Buncrana stopped a vehicle that had been speeding on the N13 of late and subsequently seized 1kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000. Court appearances are expected to follow. 

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drugs strategy which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2. The focus of the operation is to disrupt and dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks on all levels, international, national and local involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation and production and local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

"We would just like to take this opportunity to appeal to the public, if they have any information whatsoever that they wish to report anonymously even in relation to drug activity or drug dealing within their own communities, they can contact the Garda Confidential Line, as always, on 1800 666 111 - the Garda Station in Buncrana 93 20540, Letterkenny 91 67100, Milford Garda Station 91 53060 or Ballyshannon 071 98 58530. There is always the option of the Garda Síochána Facebook page they can PM that page ... they can pass their information on," she said. 

