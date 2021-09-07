Garda highlights the dangers of young people driving quads

Garda Gráinne Doherty said that youths racing and rallying quads on roads is an issue across the Donegal division.

Gardaí from the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detained a quad on Saturday, Sept 4 as it was allegedly being used in a public place by an underage/unlicensed driver.

Gardaí say that if a quad is used on a public road, it is subject to the same rules that apply to other mechanically propelled vehicles (MPVs). The vehicle must be registered, taxed, roadworthy, must comply with standard road regulations and the driver must hold the relevant driving licence and be insured to drive the vehicle.

Garda Gráinne Doherty said that quads are not toys and have the potential to severely and fatally injure someone.

"We would ask parents/guardians to please advice young people in relation to the use of quads - even in and around private property advice on the safety aspect of driving a quad but especially out on public roads - advice them on all the legislation applicable to them," she said.

Garda Doherty said young inexperienced drivers poses a risk to themselves and other road users.