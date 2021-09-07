Search

07/09/2021

Gardaí warn of the legal repercussions associated with the non consensual sharing of intimate images

Gardaí warn of the legal repercussions associated with intimate image abuse

Michelle NicPhaidin

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí are highlighting the legal repercussions associated with the non consensual sharing of intimate images. 

It is an offence to distribute, publish, to threaten to publish or distribute an intimate image of another person without their consent, with intent to cause harm, or being reckless as to whether or not harm is caused to the other person. 

Garda Gráinne Doherty said that An Garda Síochána wish to remind the public that gardaí take complaints of this form of criminal activity extremely seriously. 

She said: "We appreciate the stress and alarm caused as a result of the invasion of a person's privacy."

An Garda Síochána has partnered with Hotline.ie to create an online reporting facility that enables victims of intimate image abuse to report the criminal activity. 

She said that those who make the report are making a content removal request at the same time. 

Gardaí will conduct a thorough investigation once the report has been made with a view to prosecuting offenders. Hotline.ie will contact the service provider and seek the removal of the harmful content.

She asked anyone who may wish to go to gardaí about such activity not to be apprehensive as the issue will be dealt with using extreme sensitivity.  

