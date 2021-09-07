Dark Daughter brings their first live show to the Abbey Centre this September

Dark Daughter Productions will present their first live theatre show at The Abbey Centre, Ballyshannon on Thursday September16. The event will be the first live theatre show for the company since the Covid-19 lockdown, 2020.

The director of Dark Daughter productions, Maura Logue, is excited about the prospect of performing for a theatre audience again.

“To perform live is what we know and love," she said.

Maura will be performing in role of Nora Gallagher with David Ison, the other half of the Duo, on songs and guitar. Maura hopes that the audience response will be positive and people will come out to view live performance of Drumshee Days.

The family-friendly show lasts for an hour and ten minutes. There will be no interval. The show depicts an older Ireland - a time when life was simpler.

The audience will have two Drumshee stories to look forward to on the night. Drumshee Days tells of life and times in 1950s /60's in the fictional rural community of Drumshee. It also discusses the relationships and hardshipes of the characters that inhabit the townland. David Ison’s melodic songs, capture the nostalgia of these bygone days.

The company weathered the pandemic and affiliated restrictions and adapted to live stream and pre-recorded shows. Adapting to screen and engaging with a virtual audience was new to the team. As a result of the company’s adaptability they wrote scripts and creative content which ready to record. The company was successful in receiving commissions from the Donegal County Council Arts office, RRC Letterkenny and the County Museum in 2020/21.

The new works created for live stream and Youtube were the Drumshee Days stories, two of which will be performed in the Abbey Centre this September. There have been 8 Drumshee stories, written and produced since 2020.

All stories were 30-minute episodes with music and song.

Maura said: “Short and sweet seemed best when jockeying for position in an “On line” tsunami of content and choices.” Having people respond in real time on live stream, was a successful way of monitoring the popularity of the series and the episodes and offered the audience an interactive option.

Dark Daughter hopes to see familiar and new faces at the live performance in The Abbey Centre on Thursday, September 16.Tickets are sold exclusively at Abbey Centre and are €10 each.