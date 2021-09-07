Search

07/09/2021

Dark Daughter brings their first live show to the Abbey Centre this September

Dark Daughter brings their first live show to the Abbey Centre this September

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Dark Daughter Productions will present their first live theatre show at The Abbey Centre, Ballyshannon on Thursday September16.  The event will be the first live theatre show for the company since the Covid-19 lockdown, 2020.

The director of Dark Daughter productions, Maura Logue, is excited about the prospect of performing for a theatre audience again.

“To perform live is what we know and love," she said.

Maura will be performing in role of Nora Gallagher with David Ison, the other half of the Duo, on songs and guitar. Maura hopes that the audience response will be positive and people will come out to view live performance of Drumshee Days.  

The family-friendly show lasts for an hour and ten minutes. There will be no interval. The show depicts an older Ireland - a time when life was simpler. 

The audience will have two Drumshee stories to look forward to on the night. Drumshee Days tells of life and times in 1950s /60's in the fictional rural community of Drumshee. It also discusses the relationships and hardshipes of the characters that inhabit the townland. David Ison’s melodic songs, capture the nostalgia of these bygone days. 

The company weathered the pandemic and affiliated restrictions and adapted to live stream and pre-recorded shows. Adapting to screen and engaging with a virtual audience was new to the team. As a result of the company’s adaptability they wrote scripts and creative content which ready to record. The company was successful in receiving commissions from the Donegal County Council Arts office, RRC Letterkenny and the County Museum in 2020/21. 

The new works created for live stream and Youtube were the Drumshee Days stories, two of which will be performed in the Abbey Centre this September. There have been 8 Drumshee stories, written and produced since 2020.

All stories were 30-minute episodes with music and song. 

Maura said: “Short and sweet seemed best when jockeying for position in an “On line” tsunami of content and choices.”  Having people respond in real time on live stream, was a successful way of monitoring the popularity of the series and the episodes and offered the audience an interactive option. 

Dark Daughter hopes to see familiar and new faces at the live performance in The Abbey Centre on Thursday, September 16.Tickets are sold exclusively at Abbey Centre and are €10 each.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media