Status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning issued by Met Éireann

A status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning has been issued by Met Éireann.
Status Yellow - Rain & Thunderstorm warning for Ireland— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 8, 2021
Scattered heavy downpours & thunderstorms are expected in some areas today, tonight & for a time on Thursday. Localised flooding may occur where rainfall is heaviest⚠️
Valid: 09:04 Wed 08/09/2021 to 12:00 Thurs 09/09/2021 pic.twitter.com/4adkDUFvrj
Scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected in some areas today, Wednesday, tonight and for a time on Thursday. Localised flooding may occur where the rainfall is heaviest.
The warning is valid from 09:04 today, Wednesday, until 12:00 tomorrow, Thursday.
More News
Incoming President of Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, Professor Vincent Cunnane
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.