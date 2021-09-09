Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 9, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Tony Patton, Castlebane, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Patton, Castlebane, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, September 11 at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to the family only please.

Terry O'Gorman,The Hollow, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred, peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, County Leitrim of Terry O'Gorman,The Hollow, East End, Bundoran.

Sadly missed by his brothers Joe, Frankie and sister Annita, nieces and nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home, The Hollow, East End, Bundoran, on Wednesday between 1pm and 7pm for family and close friends. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh cemetery.

Terry's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie. Please adhere to social distancing at all times.

Nellie Nee, 17 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred, of Nellie Nee at her late residence. Predeceased by her husband Barney. Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine residing in Armagh, Caroline, Catriona, Deirdre and, Edel and her son Malachey, her sons in law and by her grandchildren.

Nellie's remains will be reposing at her late residence, with removal to St. Eunan's Cathedral for requiem Mass at 11am of Friday, September 10, with interment in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery afterwards.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Hugh Harron, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Harron, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of Katie and much-loved brother of Paddy, Andy and Dinny. Deeply

regretted and sadly missed by his wife, brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday, September 10 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam

at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

The house and Funeral are private to family only, please.

Mickey Moy, Letterbrick, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mickey Moy, Letterbrick, Cloghan.

His remains will repose at his home from this evening, Wednesday at 8pm.

Family neighbours and friends welcome.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing a facemask and hand shaking.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin with burial afterwards to Fintown Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ourladyofperpetualsuccourglenfin

Mary Campbell (née Clancy), Killian, Inver

The death has occurred peacefully at Arás Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home of Mary Campbell (nee Clancy), Killian, Inver.

Predeceased by her husband Jim, she is deeply regretted by her sons, Seamus, Sean, Eunan, Michael and daughter Roisin, 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, brothers Brendan and Peter, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Removal on Friday morning for 11am Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to The Alzheimer’s Society care of John McGowan funeral directors or family member.

Under new government guidelines, the capacity at the church is limited to 50%. Please adhere to the Covid guidelines. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

June O'Rourke, Bundoran

The death has occurred of June (May) O'Rourke, Brighton Terrace, Bundoran. She passed away peacefully in the loving care of all at the Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy O'Rourke. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her daughter Mary (Gaughan, Dublin), son Jim (Maynooth), son-in-law Brian Gaughan, daughter-in-law Martha O'Rourke, grandchildren Deirdre, Gràinne, Aimee and Jean, great grandchildren Conor, Finn and Ella, her sister Patricia Cox (Donegal Town), and all her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, on Friday morning from 9.30am to 10.30am, followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on Friday morning on www.magheneparish.ie

Condolences to the O'Rourke can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie

Family flowers only please, donations in Memory of June to Ozanam House Residential Unit, Bundoran care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Noel Gallagher, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Noel Gallagher late of O’Moore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, daughter Mary and son Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving children Noel and Linda, brother Larry, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son in law Ken, daughter in law Sandra and a wide circle of very close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, Emmet Road, on Thursday from 3pm until 7pm.

Removal to St Michael's Church, in time for Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am, followed by cremation service at the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

The church is limited to 50% of its normal capacity. If you would like to view the funeral live, then please use this link, https://www.churchservices.tv/bulfinroad

A private message of condolence for her family can be left by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/

All enquiries please to Massey Bros, Emmett Road, Inchicore on 01 4532751

Daniel Doherty, Cork and Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Daniel Doherty, Pier House, Glandore, Skibbereen, County Cork, formerly Glasgow.

Son of the late John and Teresa Doherty (Mayjay), Drumhalla, Rathmullan.

His remains will repose at the residence of his brother James Doherty, Glencross, Rathmullan from 7pm this evening, Wednesday. Family and close friends welcome.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding social distancing, the wearing of facemasks and handshaking.

Funeral mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Tony McColgan, Hertfordshire, England and Malin

The death has taken place in Hertfordshire, England of Tony McColgan.

Son of the late Packie and Kathleen McColgan, Culkeeny PO, Glengad, Malin.

A celebration of life Mass for Tony will take place on Thursday at 7.30pm in St Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin.

Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding social distancing, the wearing of face masks and handshaking.

Josephine McGinty, Letterkenny and Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josephine McGinty, 2 Sprackburn Crescent and formerly of Drumerdagh, Manorcunningham.

Remains are reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road with viewing Wednesday from 7pm to 8pm with removal at 8.15pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 8.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards to the family plot in Drumoghill Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only.

All enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny

Mary O'Donovan (née Feeney), Newcestown, Cork and Ballintra

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donovan (née Feeney), Newcestown, Cork and Ballintra, Donegal.



She passed away peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, with her adoring family by her side.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Con, her devoted five children, Sinéad, Brian, Ross, Eoin and Conor, her daughters-in-law Eilish and Inga, and her eight adored grandchildren; her sisters Kay and Margaret, brother Pádraig, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of precious friends. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Kathleen and her brothers Aidan and Micheál.

The funeral cortége will leave her home at 12.45pm on Thursday to the Church of St John the Baptist Newcestown, for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Under new government Guidelines the capacity of the Church is limited to 50% for family and close friends. The Requiem Mass may be viewed on the Murragh and Templemartin Parish Facebook page.

All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.