Warning that downpours could bring localised flooding to parts of Donegal

A status yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms has been issued for Donegal.
Met Éireann is warning of heavy, potentially thundery downpours on Thursday afternoon and evening that will produce some localised flooding.
The warning, which also applies to Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Connacht, Tipperary and Waterford, is in place until 9pm on Thursday.
