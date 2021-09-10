Mist and fog across Donegal this Friday morning

A misty start in many areas this morning with patches of fog and drizzle but but overall it will remain generally cloudy with some scattered showers developing.
Quite misty for some this morning with areas of fog & patches of drizzle. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 10, 2021
Some bright spells will develop through the day but overall it will stay cloudy with scattered showers. ️
Mist & low cloud will linger on some hills & coasts. Highs of 17 to 21°C. ️ pic.twitter.com/KEKpYdhfUS
Mist and low cloud will linger in hilly areas and along some coasts.
It will be rather cloudy overnight with scattered light showers. Some patches of mist and fog will develop. However, clearer and somewhat cooler weather will extend from the west towards dawn on Saturday.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.